Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor/General Manager Financial Stability Hawkesby

The strategy is to get monetary policy conditions comfortably above neutral

Considered both a 25 bp and 75 bp hike before deciding to raise the cash rate by 50bps this month

Once rates get to 4.0-4.25% will have a more balanced view on policy outlook

Projecting an environment where the economy cools

NZD/USD is little changed on the comments, circa 0.6177