Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Hawkesby
- New Zealand inflation is high
- Jobs market is strong
- rising rates will weigh on jobs market
More:
- will consider tightening policy faster, and slower, at the next policy meeting
- balance of risks for the global economy is to the downside
- unemployment and wage numbers were broadly in line with our expectations
Faster, or slower ... well that ain't much help is it?
Comments come from the RBNZ's Financial Stability Report media conference