Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Hawkesby

New Zealand inflation is high

Jobs market is strong

rising rates will weigh on jobs market

More:

will consider tightening policy faster, and slower, at the next policy meeting

balance of risks for the global economy is to the downside

unemployment and wage numbers were broadly in line with our expectations

Faster, or slower ... well that ain't much help is it?

Comments come from the RBNZ's Financial Stability Report media conference