Reserve Bank of New Zealand Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby:
- the shortage of workers is the most pressing constraint on the economy
- we need to do more to lower inflation
- so far the higher rates have had little impact
- the natural rate has risen
- the Bank needs to keep up with inflation
The RBNZ was way pout ahead of most other DM central banks with early rate hikes. Hawkesby says even more needs doing.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand next meets on February 22. Its looking like another rate hike is being baked in.