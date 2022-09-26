The market is pricing in a 91% chance of a 50 bps RBNZ hike to 3.50% on October 5.

Could we be seeing the start of a pivot? The Fed and bond market are certainly doing a lot of the work for global central bankers.

Update:

Still a little bit more to do in terms of tightening

Demand will be declining

I don't know why the Fed couldn't have gone with this kind of rhetoric. It's clear from so many indicators that demand and bottlenecks are improving, yet they're tilting to even-more hawkish rhetoric.