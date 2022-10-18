We had the official inflation data for Q3 earlier, surging!

This prompted a series of revisions for the RBNZ path ahead, higher:

Reserve Bank of New Zealand Sector factor model. Says the Bank of its own model:

  • We created the sectoral factor model. It estimates the common component of inflation in the CPI basket, the tradable basket, and the non-tradable basket, based upon separate factors for the tradable and non-tradable sectors. The data excludes GST.
rbnz inflation sectoral model 18 October 2022