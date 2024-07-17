Earlier today we had the official CPI data from NZ:
- New Zealand Q2 CPI 0.4% q/q (expected 0.5%) & 3.3% y/y (expected 3.4%)
- ANZ forecast an RBNZ interest rate cut in November (previously forecasting February 2025)
- NZD/USD remains higher after the lower than expected NZ inflaiton data
Now this from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand:
You can see the clear disparity between tradable and non-tradable inflation in the final four columns.
The Bank on its own model:
- We created the sectoral factor model. It estimates the common component of inflation in the CPI basket, the tradable basket, and the non-tradable basket, based upon separate factors for the tradable and non-tradable sectors. The data excludes GST.