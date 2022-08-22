Reserve Bank of New Zealand monetary-policy committee member Adam Richardson spoke in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Stronger inflation pressures recently were a surprise for New Zealand's central bank

"The inflation shock that is going on around the world continues to leak into domestic prices a bit more than we assumed,"

"What we tend to find is that domestic inflation is a lot more persistent than the imported inflation."

A 25-basis-point move wasn't give much consideration

"It's always in there, but it wasn't a huge or major part of the discussion or landscape,"

long-term inflation expectations have remained "relatively well anchored"

"... what we'll be focused on is bringing core [inflation] measures down. You might see a bit of volatility in headline [inflation], but core will be the key focus for us."

Last week the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised its cash rate by 50 basis points for a fourth consecutive meeting, bringing it to 3.0%.

the RBNZ, which says inflation won't return to its 1.0%-3.0% target range until mid-2024

