Everything was on the table this week

But a consensus was reached for a 50 bps rate cut very quickly

Did not feel the need to do more than 50 bps because there is still work to do on inflation

Have to make sure core inflation is sustainably at target mid-point

Her remarks are consistent with what Orr said in his press conference this week. A rate cut for their next meeting in February is fully priced in, with odds of a 25 bps move at ~68%. The remainder is tied to a 50 bps move. As for their next three meetings through to May 2025, markets are pricing in ~67 bps of rate cuts in total for now.