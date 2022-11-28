The Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Karen Silk is Assistant Governor/General Manager Economics, Financial Markets and Banking.

Last week the RBNZ hiked its cash rate by 75 bp, its biggest jump ever. Silk sounds overconfident on her forecast given the Bank had to play catch up as recently as last week!

NZD/USD has sold off today alongside the higher USD almost across the majors board (USD/JPY is down).

