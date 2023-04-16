Reuters popped up a piece over the weekend summarising Bank of Japan Governor Uedas' messaging to the barrage of meetings last week (G7 finance leaders' meeting, the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, and the ministers from the Group of 20).

"In many countries, inflation is very high or not slowing enough. The important thing is that the situation is quite different in Japan, which I explained at the meeting,"

But he didn't slam the door shut on policy change:

"We'll discuss all options at each of our policy meetings,"

Ueda chairs his first BOJ policy meeting next week, on April 27-28.

