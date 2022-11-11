Bank of Canada Governor Macklem spoke with CBC News, the headlines are here from earlier:

The CBC report is here:

"The unemployment rate is going to go up," he said. "We're not talking about high unemployment rates that we've seen in past recessions, but it is going to go up."

"We actually think growth is going to be close to zero for the next few quarters, until ... about the middle of next year," Macklem said.

If it happens, a mild recession may be the price the bank is willing to pay to bring down inflation.