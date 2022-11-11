Bank of Canada Governor Macklem spoke with CBC News, the headlines are here from earlier:
The CBC report is here:
- "The unemployment rate is going to go up," he said. "We're not talking about high unemployment rates that we've seen in past recessions, but it is going to go up."
- "We actually think growth is going to be close to zero for the next few quarters, until ... about the middle of next year," Macklem said.
- If it happens, a mild recession may be the price the bank is willing to pay to bring down inflation.