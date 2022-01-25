Headline remarks are here:

Notably Kuroda commented on the yen's FX rate:

said he did not think Japan was experiencing an "abnormally" weak yen that was pushing up import costs excessively.

This seems to indicate the BOJ, at least, is not overly concerned about the slide lower for the yen.

