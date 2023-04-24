Bank of Japan Governor Ueda pertinent comments were posted here:

In brief:

Ueda said on Monday the central bank's inflation forecasts must be "quite strong and close to 2%" in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control.

More:

"The BOJ's forecasts of trend inflation for half a year, one year and one-and-a-half years ahead must be quite strong and close to 2%. We also need to judge that the likelihood of the forecasts materialising is high,"

--

Reuters have the recap up. Note that the Bank of Japan meeting is Thursday and Friday this week. We get the Statement on the 28th, and while there is no specific time given by the Bank you can expect it usually during the 0230 to 0330 GMT time window (which is 10.30 to 11.30 pm US Eastern time).

USD/JPY is still respecting Friday's high: