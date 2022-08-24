Earlier posts on President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari:

Reuters have a recap up that adds a little more if you are interested:

"The big fear that I have in the back of my mind is, if we are wrong and markets are wrong and that this inflation is much more embedded at a much higher level than we appreciate or markets appreciate, then we are going to have to be more aggressive than I anticipate, probably for longer, to bring inflation back down," Kashkari said.

Right now, he said, it's "very clear" the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy.

None of what K said was surprising.