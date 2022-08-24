Earlier posts on President of the Federal Reserve Bank on Minneapolis Neel Kashkari:
- Fed's Kashkari says inflation is very high and its the job of the Fed to curb i
- Kashkari: Fed can relax on rate hikes when compelling evidence CPI heading toward 2% seen
Reuters have a recap up that adds a little more if you are interested:
- "The big fear that I have in the back of my mind is, if we are wrong and markets are wrong and that this inflation is much more embedded at a much higher level than we appreciate or markets appreciate, then we are going to have to be more aggressive than I anticipate, probably for longer, to bring inflation back down," Kashkari said.
- Right now, he said, it's "very clear" the Fed needs to tighten monetary policy.
None of what K said was surprising.