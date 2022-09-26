Comments posted here:

Japan finance minister Suzuki says both the government and BOJ concerned over weak yen

Japan repeats readiness to respond to speculative yen moves

"We are deeply concerned about recent rapid and one-sided market moves driven in part by speculative" trading," Suzuki told a news conference. "There's no change to our stance of being ready to respond as needed" to such moves, he added.

