Comments posted here:
Japan finance minister Suzuki says both the government and BOJ concerned over weak yen
Reuters have recapped the minister's comments here:
- Japan repeats readiness to respond to speculative yen moves
- "We are deeply concerned about recent rapid and one-sided market moves driven in part by speculative" trading," Suzuki told a news conference. "There's no change to our stance of being ready to respond as needed" to such moves, he added.
---
And, a reminder ICYMI:
Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda is speaking today - expect yen weakness comments