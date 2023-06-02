The headline remarks from Ueda are here:
- Bank of Japan Governor Ueda says higher trend inflation likely but it'll take time
- More from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda: CPI to slow, easy policy will be maintained
As I said earlier in those posts Ueda really didn't add anything new, going over familiar territory.
If you are interested in a little more though Reuters have popped up a recap:
Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Friday the central bank did not have a set time frame for achieving its 2% inflation target but that it would strive to hit it at the earliest date possible.