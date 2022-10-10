Bloomberg have a recap up, related to:

Link is here (may be gated). In brief:

The BOE said Monday it will launch a Temporary Expanded Collateral Repo Facility, or TECRF, that will run until Nov. 10 to help banks ease pressure on the so-called liability-driven investment strategies that many pensions use.

Banks could therefore accept more types of assets as collateral from the LDI funds and turn to the BOE to convert those assets into cash.

Cable update: