comments from Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Orr

Via Reuters

"We still have some work to do but the good news is because we've done so much already the tightening cycle is very mature, it's well advanced," Orr said at the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Alternative Economic Strategy Launch in Wellington.