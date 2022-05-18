Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans spoke quite a bit during the session here today:

Reuters have a summary posted on his comments, highlighting:

Evans on Tuesday said he supports moving to a shallower rate-hike path by July or September to allow the Fed time to assess inflation and the job market as it pushes borrowing costs up to neutral, and likely beyond.

"I think front-loading is important to speed up the necessary tightening of financial conditions, as well as for demonstrating our commitment to restrain inflation, thus helping to keep inflationary expectations in check," Evans told the Money Marketeers in New York, noting that inflation is "much too high."

Link to Reuters is here if you'd like to read it.