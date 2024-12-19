The posts from earlier are here:

But if you want a quickie rundown:

Interest Rates Held Steady : The BOJ kept its short-term policy rate unchanged at 0.25% , with an 8-1 vote among its board members.

Dissenting Vote : Board member Naoki Tamura , a policy hawk, proposed raising rates to 0.5% , citing rising inflationary risks. His proposal was voted down.

Future Rate Hikes Expected : Markets anticipate the BOJ will raise rates early in 2025 , with most expecting a hike to 0.5% by March .

Economic Conditions : Japan’s economy is recovering moderately , with some weaknesses. Consumption is increasing, but uncertainty around U.S. policies and slowing demand in China could weigh on growth. Annualized GDP growth slowed to 1.2% in Q3, with consumption rising a modest 0.7% .

Inflation Trends : Core inflation has fallen from a peak of 4.2% in January 2023 to 2.3% in October. Wage growth, currently at 2.5%-3% , is expected to continue amid labor shortages, supporting the BOJ’s gradual rate hike strategy.

Market Reaction : The yen initially fell to a one-month low against the dollar before recovering slightly. Investors are watching BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda’s press conference for clues on the timing of the next rate hike.

Background : The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March 2024 and raised its policy target to 0.25% in July . Future hikes depend on wage growth and inflation aligning with the BOJ’s projections.



***

Next up we will have the press conference from Bank of Japan Governor Ueda. This is due at 0630 GMT (0130 US Eastern time) and I expect Ueda to sound a hawkish note or two.

USD/JPY update: