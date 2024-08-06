The RBA policy announcement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time today, August 6, 2024:

0430 GMT, and 0030 US Eastern time

The Bank is expected to leave its cash rate unchanged at 4.35%. The accompanying statement is expected to stick pretty much to the previous script, that the Bank remains alert to potential upside inflation risks.

Released at the same time is the latest Statement on Monetary Policy (SoMP) - see below

Governor Bullock will hold her press conference an hour later.

Assistant Governor (Economic) Hunter speaks the next day.

I posted this screenshot yesterday:

---

The RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy.