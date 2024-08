Bank of Japan Governor Ueda will testify in Japan's parliament on Friday.

I posted yesterday that this is creating some wariness:

HSBC says this poses a risk for the yen, saying "any dovish cues" from Ueda could "work against the JPY".

HSBC cite remarks from Deputy Governor Uchida earlier this month., see that link above for more.

USD/JPY update, a little higher on the bounce. Not much though: