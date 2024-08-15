Coming up from 9.30 am Sydney time, which is

2330 GMT and 1930 US Eastern time

Appearing in Australia's parliament, before the the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics are a plethora of Reserve Bank of Australia big wigs:

Michele Bullock, Governor,

Andrew Hauser, Deputy Governor,

Sarah Hunter, Assistant Governor (Economic),

Christopher Kent, Assistant Governor (Financial Markets),

and Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System)

In contrast to the easing Reserve Bank of New Zealand the Reserve Bank of Australia is insistent its holding its cash rate. We'll get 'reasons' from this lot today.

From the RBA website.