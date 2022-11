RBA Governor Lowe is speaking this evening on “Price Stability, the Supply Side and Prosperity”.

At 0830 GMT.

Here is the link for live coverage

National Australia Bank expect that given recent RBA communications, strong readings on wage growth and the low unemployment rate (the most recent data have it near a 50 year low at 3.4%), Lowe is unlikely to suggest a rate-hike pause is on the table in the near futures. The Bank next meet on December 6 where a +25bp rate hike is expected.