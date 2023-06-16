They are a mysterious bunch at the Bank of Japan. They don't provide a firmly scheduled time for their policy decision announcement.

Experience has shown to expect it sometime in the 0230 GMT to 0330 GMT (10.30 pm - 11.30 pm US Eastern time) time window.

Experience has also shown that while there is no policy change expected from the Bank of Japan today, never say never with this lot. Back in December last year, then Governor Kuroda spent the weeks leading up to that month's meeting assuring us there would be no change to Yield Curve Control. Then at the December meeting he did change it, widening the tolerance band from +/-25bp to +/- 50bp:

Earlier preview, maybe July will bring a change:

Kuroda -> Uroda -> Uoda -> Ueda.

So far there isn't much difference between these two.