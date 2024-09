Bloomberg (gated) with the info, citing unnamed sources:

China poised to cut interest rates on more than $5 trillion of outstanding mortgages as early as this month

Some banks are making final preparations to get ready for the upcoming adjustments on mortgage rates

Some homeowners may enjoy up to 50 basis points of immediate rate reduction

Timeline has yet to be finalized

Lower interest payments will, at the margin, free up some consumer cash. That'll be the intention anyway.