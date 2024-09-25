Commonwealth Bank of Australia rgue that the RBA's latest household consumption forecasts, updated in August, "look too rosy".

CBA point to the 1.1% rebound in household consumption the RBA is projecting, and argue:

  • This represents a significant increase compared to the 0.3% growth seen in the first half of the year.

  • Such a sharp rise in spending growth hasn't been reflected in CBA's internal data up until late September.

  • It also doesn't align with the current cautious spending patterns, given the ongoing low consumer confidence.

CBA conclude:

  • We expect the RBA will need to downwardly revise their consumption forecasts in November.
  • Indeed, the RBA this week already noted that there are downside risks to this forecast
  • Such a shift, alongside an expected further lift in unemployment and trimmed mean inflation in line with our forecasts, would set up the RBA to deliver rate relief before year-end

CBA is forecasting a 25bp rate cut at the RBA 9 - 10 December meeting.

rba 2024 2025 dates 2

We had the most recent RBA meeting this week, the first line in that pic above, with two more coming this year then 3 in H1 of 2025.