Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock speaking at a payments event:

Comments on her policy outlook:

Don't think we are falling behind in inflation fight

We're taking a cautious approach and continue to watch data

The Bank left its cash rate unchanged at 4.35% at the December 5 meeting.

The next official quarterly inflation data is due on January 31 2024 and that will inform the next rate decision. The next RBA meeting is on February 5 and 6. That meeting is ‘live’ at present.