Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking twice on Thursday September 5.

At noon local time, Bullock will address The Anika Foundation, Sydney

0200 GMT, 2200 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening)

At 7 pm Sydney time Bullock will speak in a Fireside Chat (pre-recorded) at the Women in Banking & Finance Awards

0900 GMT, 0500 US Eastern time

We have heard from Bullock a couple of weeks back at the Australian parliament:

And in the minutes of the August meeting:

I strongly suspect unchanged messaging from Bullock this week along the lines: