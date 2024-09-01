Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking twice on Thursday September 5.

At noon local time, Bullock will address The Anika Foundation, Sydney

  • 0200 GMT, 2200 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening)

At 7 pm Sydney time Bullock will speak in a Fireside Chat (pre-recorded) at the Women in Banking & Finance Awards

  • 0900 GMT, 0500 US Eastern time

We have heard from Bullock a couple of weeks back at the Australian parliament:

And in the minutes of the August meeting:

I strongly suspect unchanged messaging from Bullock this week along the lines:

  • ruling out a near-term cash rate cut
  • RBA eyes are on preserving gains in the labour market
  • services inflation remains high and sticky
Reserve Bank of Australia bullock 16 August 2024 2