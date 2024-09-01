Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking twice on Thursday September 5.
At noon local time, Bullock will address The Anika Foundation, Sydney
- 0200 GMT, 2200 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening)
At 7 pm Sydney time Bullock will speak in a Fireside Chat (pre-recorded) at the Women in Banking & Finance Awards
- 0900 GMT, 0500 US Eastern time
We have heard from Bullock a couple of weeks back at the Australian parliament:
- More RBA Gov Bullock - don't see interest rates coming down quickly
- AUD/USD maintaining its session highs after RBA Governor Bullock hawkish again
- RBA Governor Bullock: Don't expect to be back in 2-3% target range until end of 2025
And in the minutes of the August meeting:
I strongly suspect unchanged messaging from Bullock this week along the lines:
- ruling out a near-term cash rate cut
- RBA eyes are on preserving gains in the labour market
- services inflation remains high and sticky