Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock reading the writing on the wall for economic growth in Australia:

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent appearing before the Australian parliament

before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee

Bullock:

expect Q1 GDP growth to be quite low

economy is weak, that is showing up in consumption

looking for a soft landing for the economy

underlying inflation is coming down, but only slowly

If by underlying she means core, that's rising. The latest monthly reading:

Trimmed mean: 4.1% y/y

More:

demand still exceeds the economy's capacity to supply

Ugh ... demand > supply means inflation pressure

More: