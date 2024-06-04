Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock reading the writing on the wall for economic growth in Australia:
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock and Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) Kent appearing before the Australian parliament
- before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee
Bullock:
- expect Q1 GDP growth to be quite low
- economy is weak, that is showing up in consumption
- looking for a soft landing for the economy
- underlying inflation is coming down, but only slowly
If by underlying she means core, that's rising. The latest monthly reading:
More:
- demand still exceeds the economy's capacity to supply
Ugh ... demand > supply means inflation pressure
More:
- Not ruling anything in or out on policy