A heads up of relevance to AUD traders, Lowe to answer questions in parliament Wedneday local time

Appearance by Philip Lowe, Governor, and Brad Jones, Assistant Governor (Financial System), before the Senate Economics Legislation Committee (Budget Estimates), Canberra

From 9am Sydney time on Wednesday, 31 May 2023. This is:

2200 GMT

1900 US Eastern time

The latest indication from the RBA is for a pause at the next meeting, June 6. We should get more info from L<owe's answers tomorrow on the path ahead.