Lowe is speaking at 2310 GMT.

Topic is:

Inflation, Productivity and the Future of Money

As I said earlier:

Be on the alert for comments from Lowe on if a 75bp rate hike at the next monetary policy meeting of the Bank (on August 2) is being considered. Current consensus is for a 50bp rate hike at this meeting.

Here is a live audio feed, but I'll have pertinent headlines posted.