Comments from Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Lowe are here from earlier:

Reuters have popped up a recap of his testimony:

"Mid-2025 is pressing the length of time we can reasonably take, because if we take longer than that, people may reasonably say: 'Are you serious about the inflation target?' I want to reassure you we're serious," said Lowe.

"The risk to inflation is to the upside and we need to be attentive to that."

Lowe with assistant governor of financial system Bradley Jones