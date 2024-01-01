2024 is going to be a year of huge change for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

The number of meetings have been cut from 11 a year to 8 (Fibonacci folks take note!).

There will also be a new policy to have Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock hold a press conference after each meeting.

Bank of America (via AFR, gated) on what to expect:

Less frequent meetings is probably a good thing for the RBA

Allows the bank not to have to keep its hawkish guidance when the data goes month to month

And:

Bullock appears less inclined to raise interest rates than her predecessor, Philip Lowe

new deputy governor, British central banker Andrew Hauser, and a new chief economist, Treasury official Sarah Hunter, could have an impact

“In short, RBA communications will be a little bit more volatile to start with, but will be probably better in the longer term”

RBA dates ahead: