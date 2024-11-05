Reserve Bank of Australia left its cash rate unchanged and didn't signal any change in policy is immininet.
Check these out, lifted from the barrage of headlines below:
- Underlying inflation remains too high
- Inflation is not expected to return sustainably to the midpoint of the target until 2026
- The labour market remains tight, and demand for labour is strong.
This is not a central bank signalling a rate cut. Higher for longer is the read here.
Headlines via Reuters:
- The board will continue to rely upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.
- Underlying inflation remains too high.
- Inflation is not expected to return sustainably to the midpoint of the target until 2026.
- Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.
- While headline inflation has declined substantially and will remain lower for a time, underlying inflation is more indicative of inflation momentum, and it remains too high.
- The board is not ruling anything in or out.
- Growth in output has been weak.
- A range of indicators suggest that labour market conditions remain tight.
- Taking account of recent data and the updated forecasts, the board’s assessment is that policy is currently restrictive and working broadly as anticipated.
- Wage pressures have eased somewhat, but labour productivity is still only at 2016 levels, despite the pick-up over the past year.
- demand still exceeds supply, although the gap is narrowing.
- Core inflation remains elevated, with service inflation expected to decline only gradually.
- The labour market remains tight, and demand for labour is strong.
- Household consumption has picked up by less than expected and is likely to be flat in Q3.
- Policy in Australia is not as restrictive as in most peers, even after recent rate cuts abroad.
- The RBA has lowered forecasts for growth in GDP and household consumption and has trimmed CPI and core inflation projections.
- The RBA sees CPI at 2.6% in December, 2.5% in June 2025, 3.7% in December 2025, and 2.5% in December 2026.
- The RBA sees trimmed mean inflation at 3.4% in December, 3.0% in June 2025, 2.8% in December 2025, and 2.5% in December 2026.
- The RBA projects GDP growth at 1.5% in December, 2.3% in December 2025, and 2.2% in December 2026.
- The RBA sees unemployment at 4.3% in December, 4.5% in December 2025, and 4.5% in December 2026.
- The RBA has revised up its employment growth forecast to 2.6% in December and 2.2% in June 2025, slowing to 1.3% by the end of 2026.
- The RBA sees wage growth at 3.4% in December, 3.2% in December 2025, and 3.1% in December 2026.
- It is difficult to sustain wage growth at the current level without a pick-up in productivity.
- The RBA has trimmed population growth forecasts, reflecting tougher foreign student entry rules.
- The outlook for China has been revised higher due to Beijing's stimulus plans.
Background to this:
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock press conference is coming up at 0430 GMT / 1330 US Eastern time