Some further tightening of monetary policy may be required

Board remains resolute in its determination to return inflation to the target

Recent data are consistent with inflation returning to the target range over the forecast horizon

Higher interest rates are working to establish a more sustainable balance between supply and demand in the economy

Inflation in Australia has passed its peak but is still too high and will remain so for some time yet.

Timely indicators on inflation suggest that goods price inflation has eased further, but the prices of many services are continuing to rise briskly

Central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline and to be back within the 2–3 per cent target range in late 2025

There are significant uncertainties around the outlook

Returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe remains the Board’s priority

Inflation is coming down, the labour market remains strong and the economy is operating at a high level of capacity utilisation

Also as expected is the hawkish tilt leaving the option open for further rate hikes that 'may be required'. The comments on inflation seem to me that the Bank is quite happy with the progress being made. There is that nod to high services inflation, which is a concern that may prompt a November rate hile. We await the October 25 publication of the quarterly CPI data for clues on this.

First meeting for the new Governor.

