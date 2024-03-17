The RBA statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time on Tuesday, 19 March 2024

0330 GMT

2330 US Eastern time

No change to the cash rate is the expectation:

Morgan Stanley (via Bloomberg, gated) “expect a slight tightening bias will be kept”:

“The governor will likely highlight how the data over the past six weeks has evolved broadly as expected and is consistent with continued progress towards the RBA’s targets”

Bloomberg add from Westpac (WPAC also expecting no change to the cash rate at tomorrow's meeting):

“Inflation is moderating, which will help to lessen the pressure on households”

“Policy is set to pivot from mid–year, with the stage-3 income tax cuts commencing from July 1 and the beginning of an RBA easing cycle, expected from September. Less restrictive policy will support an economic revival.”

