UBS are looking for a pause tomorrow, a 25bp rate hike in May. (And a cut later in the year, nominating the November meeting):

The February monthly CPI indicator implies CPI is very likely tracking below the RBA’s implied profile

Assuming financial market volatility/dislocation eases by May and CPI does not continue surprising on the downside, we still expect the RBA to hike 25 basis points, to a peak of 3.85 per cent at their May meeting.

The Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting is on Tuesday, 4 April 2023

The Statement is due at 2.30 pm local time in Sydney, 0430 GMT, 1230 am US Eastern time

