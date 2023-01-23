The Judo Bank / Market Australia flash PMI data is here:

Analysis in that report is from Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank. Hogan is a very well respected economist in Australia and is worth paying attention to.

From the report, his quick preview of what's coming up from the RBA:

the RBA is that inflation remains stubbornly high well into 2023. This could maintain upward pressure on inflation expectations and wages growth. On this basis it seems premature for the RBA to pause the current tightening cycle. Australian interest rates are low by any standard except that of the last few years. Real interest rates remain deeply negative leaving monetary policy well below most long-term concepts of ‘neutral’. Australian interest rates are well below those in other advanced economies facing similar inflation risks. "We expect the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25bp in each

of February and March before an extended pause. Further

rate hikes may be required later in 2023 if the economy

and inflation prove more resilient than current consensus

forecasts suggest."

I don't always agree with the analysis I see but I do with this.

As I have said many times before in my own thoughts of what the RBA will do in February, a hike is the only reasonable thing to do given this, from the front page of the RBA website:

The RBA is forecasting inflation to fall, and I've seen opinion that this is the basis for the Bank pausing now, i.e. no need for a hike in February. I disagree and, if any of the folks at the RBA is reading this, please recall how poor the bank's forecasts usually are. Use the data, don't try to second guess it.