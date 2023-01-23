The Judo Bank / Market Australia flash PMI data is here:

Australian January preliminary PMI, manufacturing 49.8 (prior 50.2)

Analysis in that report is from Warren Hogan, Chief Economic Advisor at Judo Bank. Hogan is a very well respected economist in Australia and is worth paying attention to.

From the report, his quick preview of what's coming up from the RBA:

  • "Inflation pressures may abate somewhat but the risk for
    the RBA is that inflation remains stubbornly high well into
    2023. This could maintain upward pressure on inflation
    expectations and wages growth. On this basis it seems
    premature for the RBA to pause the current tightening
    cycle. Australian interest rates are low by any standard
    except that of the last few years. Real interest rates remain
    deeply negative leaving monetary policy well below most
    long-term concepts of ‘neutral’. Australian interest rates
    are well below those in other advanced economies facing
    similar inflation risks.
  • "We expect the RBA to hike the cash rate by 25bp in each
    of February and March before an extended pause. Further
    rate hikes may be required later in 2023 if the economy
    and inflation prove more resilient than current consensus
    forecasts suggest."

-

I don't always agree with the analysis I see but I do with this.

As I have said many times before in my own thoughts of what the RBA will do in February, a hike is the only reasonable thing to do given this, from the front page of the RBA website:

rba cash rate inflation 24 January 2023

The RBA is forecasting inflation to fall, and I've seen opinion that this is the basis for the Bank pausing now, i.e. no need for a hike in February. I disagree and, if any of the folks at the RBA is reading this, please recall how poor the bank's forecasts usually are. Use the data, don't try to second guess it.