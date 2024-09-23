The Reserve Bank of Australia statement is coming at 0030 US Eastern time, 0430 GMT.

Governor Bullock will hold her press conference an hour later.

Expectations are unanimous for an on hold decision.

ANZ, in its preview, say they expect the RBA Board to consider hiking the cash rate today, but to settle with an unchanged rate. ANZ expect the first RBA rate cut in February of 2025, "But the risks look to have tilted to a later rather than an earlier start, particularly given the current momentum in the labour market".

Earlier previews:

Related:

From the front page of the RBA website, current cash and inflation rates.