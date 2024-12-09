The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement will be released at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

0330 GMT / 2230 US Eastern time on Monday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock will hold her press conference an hour later

According to the Bloomberg survey of analysts the Bank is expected to leave its cash rate on hold at 4.35%. That is the unanimous expectation of analysts.

I posted a preview yesterday:

Snippet preview comments from Westpac this morning:

The RBA Board is widely expected to leave the cash rate at 4.35%. The post-meeting statement and press conference will be of interest to see whether the Board changes its “not ruling anything in or out” guidance following last week’s softer-than-expected GDP print (Westpac expects the tone to be similar to recent communications).

BNZ: