The RBA is widely expected to hike cash rate by 50bp tomorrow, again in September.

NAB preview the meeting (tthis is in brief):

The RBA meets on Tuesday and is expected to deliver another 50bp hike , taking the cash rate to 1.85% and its highest since April 2016.

A 50bp hike is the overwhelming consensus (22 of 23 analysts surveyed) and 47bp is currently priced by markets.

The possibility of a larger hike of >50bps though cannot be entirely ruled out.

NAB add a heads up to the RBA's Statement on Monetary Policy due Friday (August 5):

A full forecast update comes Friday in the August SoMP. The RBA will have to lift its inflation profile and lower its near-term unemployment projection with the focus on whether the forecasts show a credible path back to at target inflation.

