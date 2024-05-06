The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time:

0430 GMT and 0030 US Eastern time.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock's press conference will follow an hour later.

The RBA will need to acknowledge the positive inflation surprise and lower unemployment rate trajectory

So the tone of the statement could come across as more hawkish than the last neutral one

