The Reserve Bank of Australia policy statement is due at 2.30 pm Sydney time:

  • 0430 GMT and 0030 US Eastern time.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock's press conference will follow an hour later.

Earlier previews:

Outlier call for a rate hike:

Snippet from BNZ on what to expect

  • The RBA will need to acknowledge the positive inflation surprise and lower unemployment rate trajectory
  • So the tone of the statement could come across as more hawkish than the last neutral one

Current cash rate & inflation:

