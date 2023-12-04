What to expect from the Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday, summary comments via Commonwealth Bank of Australia

We expect the RBA to leave the cash rate on hold at 4.35%

We ascribe a 90% chance to no change and a 10% probability to a 25bp increase (we consider the risk of any other move to be immaterial).

The RBA Board is now data dependent and the economic data released since the November Board meeting does not support another rate increase in December.

We expect the RBA to retain their tightening bias and expect no changes to current forward guidance.

A no change decision is anticipated to be accompanied by the line, “whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.”

---

The Reserve Bank of Australia meet tomorrow, the statement is due at 2.30pm Sydney time on Tuesday, 5 December: