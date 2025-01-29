Reserve Bank of Australia interest rate forecast following the inflation data yesterday:

ANZ is projectiing a 25 basis point reduction in the official cash rate at the February 17-18 RBA meeting.

"The latest trimmed mean inflation print will be enough for the RBA to cut rates in February"

"The annualized trimmed mean inflation over the last six months is within the RBA's target band"

"We believe inflation is sufficiently slow for the RBA to cut rates"

"The price pressures causing inflation have slowed down enough due to slower economic momentum over 2024”

Commonwealth Bank expect the same,

analysts there were tipping the February cut even before the inflation data yesterday:

February rate cut by the RBA

Westpac are also expecting a cut:

Of Australia's big four banks only National Australia Bank is still expecting a May rate cut instead.

Independent firm Capital Economics are expecting a February cut also:

"If trimmed mean CPI keeps rising at the same pace as it has over the second half of last year, it will reach the mid-point of the band by mid-year, whereas the RBA's current forecasts assume that benchmark won't be met until end-2026,"

"The big picture is that today's data should increase the RBA's confidence that underlying inflation is declining sustainably towards target"

"The upshot is that we now expect the Bank to begin its easing cycle in February, rather than May"

