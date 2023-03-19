Christopher Kent, Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor (Financial Markets) is speaking this morning in Sydney.
Full text:
Headlines via Reuters:
- Australian banks are unquestionably strong
- Banks’ capital, liquidity positions well above APRA’s regulatory requirements
- Board will respond as necessary to bring inflation back to target in a reasonable time
- RBA will continue to closely monitor the transmission of monetary policy
- Likely to take longer than usual to see the full effect of higher interest rates on households
- Higher share of fixed-rate mortgages has delayed impact of rate rises
- Household savings amassed during pandemic adding to lag in monetary policy
- RBA is very conscious of the challenges facing borrowers from rapid rate rises
- A wide range of borrowers appear to have built up sizeable mortgage buffers
APRA stands for the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority. It is the prudential regulator of the Australian financial services industry, including banks, insurance companies, superannuation funds, and other financial institutions.