The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is at 0200 GMT Wednesday, which is 2200 US Eastern time on Tuesday evening.
Earlier previews:
- RBNZ monetary policy meeting - Reuters poll is not clear cut, 19 say hold, 12 say 25bp cut
- ANZ forecast the RBNZ to remain on hold next week, signal a rate cut later in the year
- NZD traders - Westpac forecasts the RBNZ to cut by 25bps in October and November 2024
Reuters have pooped up a piece on what's to come, outlining the points in favour of a hold, and a cut:) -
- expected to leave its official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5% while paving the way for an easing in October
- but a cut would not surprise given softening inflation, slowing growth and the central bank's propensity to up-end expectations
Comparing market pricing and analyst expectations:
- swaps imply a 75% probability of a 25 basis-point cut today & 85 bps of cuts by year-end
- economists majority, about 60% polled by Reuters, expecting no change today
We are heading into the meeting with
- NZ inflation at three-year low of 3.3% in Q2, still above the 1-3% target band.
- an RBNZ survey last week showing inflation expectations falling to three-year lows in Q3
- stickiness in non-tradeable inflation
- expectations for the economy to slow markedly from Q1's 0.2% growth (Reuters cite WAPC expecting GDP contractions of 0.6% in Q2 and 0.2% in Q3)
- rising unemployment
- annual wage growth at a two-year low
- also support an easing.
If the RBNZ do not cut today, the Bank will provide dovish guidance by lowering its OCR forecasts.
