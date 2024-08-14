The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is at 0200 GMT Wednesday, which is 2200 US Eastern time on Tuesday evening.

Earlier previews:

Reuters have pooped up a piece on what's to come, outlining the points in favour of a hold, and a cut:) -

expected to leave its official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5% while paving the way for an easing in October

but a cut would not surprise given softening inflation, slowing growth and the central bank's propensity to up-end expectations

Comparing market pricing and analyst expectations:

swaps imply a 75% probability of a 25 basis-point cut today & 85 bps of cuts by year-end

economists majority, about 60% polled by Reuters, expecting no change today

We are heading into the meeting with

NZ inflation at three-year low of 3.3% in Q2, still above the 1-3% target band.

an RBNZ survey last week showing inflation expectations falling to three-year lows in Q3

stickiness in non-tradeable inflation

expectations for the economy to slow markedly from Q1's 0.2% growth (Reuters cite WAPC expecting GDP contractions of 0.6% in Q2 and 0.2% in Q3)

rising unemployment

annual wage growth at a two-year low

also support an easing.

If the RBNZ do not cut today, the Bank will provide dovish guidance by lowering its OCR forecasts.

Victor didn't make this meme for no reason. RBNZ Governor Orr is da man when it comes to action.