The Reserve Bank of New Zealand have issued a list of upcoming speeches by senior official.s

A note for the diary!

Monday, 14 October at 9.15am

Governor Adrian Orr will speak about improving Māori access to capital



Tuesday, 15 October 2024 at 11am

Deputy Governor Christian Hawkesby will speak about financial stability

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 at 9.45am – 10.25am, Sydney time- 11.45am NZ time

Assistant Governor Karen Silk (General Manager Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Reserve Bank of New Zealand) will speak to the Citi Investment conference.



Monday 21 October 2024 at 1pm- 2pm.

Chief Economist Paul Conway will deliver a keynote speech livestreamed from the RBNZ office in Wellington on Monetary Policy Strategy and structural challenges in the economy.



Tuesday, 22 October 2024 at 10am to 10.45am, Sydney time – 12 noon NZ time.

Assistant Governor Karen Silk (General Manager Economics, Financial Markets and Banking, Reserve Bank of New Zealand) will speak to the CBA conference.



Wednesday, 23 October 2024 at 1-2pm Washington DC time- 6am NZ time, Thursday 24 October

Governor Adrian Orr will speak about monetary policy



Thursday, 24 October

Senior Manager Economics Adam Richardson will deliver a presentaion at Harbour Asset Management’s NZ Investment Forum in Wellington based on the August Monetary Policy Statement.



Friday, 25 October

Chief economist Paul Conway will join a panel discussion on inflation.