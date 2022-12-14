Reserve Bank of New Zealand
As I said yesterday, again, the RBNZ is hiking rates into a recession.
Statement from the RBNZ now confirming this if there is any doubt:
- Actual and expected inflation is too high and needs to be reduced.
- We expect spending to slow and unemployment levels to increase as more people join the workforce over the coming year.
- Even with the expected slowdown in the period ahead, it is anticipated that the level of employment will remain high
----
The path of the RBNZ rate hikes, so far (pic is from November 23, the last time the Bank met - the next meeting is late February 2023)