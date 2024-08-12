ING previewing the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meeting on Wednesday 14 August, this the bottom line:

It is a very close call, and consensus is split between a 25bp cut and a hold by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on 14 August.

However, we are inclined to think the RBNZ may still prefer to wait for the Fed to move first amid lingering non-tradable inflation concerns, and perhaps deliver a 50bp cut in October.

The alternative scenario is probably a “hawkish” cut

I thought this was a good point, and may swing the Bank to cut:

Some analysts see the fact that the next RBNZ meeting is only on 9 October as an incentive to start cutting now, before the Fed delivers its largely anticipated first cut in September. Should this be the case, the RBNZ may however be quite cautious in signalling more cuts ahead. The new rate projections may signal somewhere between one and two more cuts by year-end.

---

Statement to be delivered at 2pm New Zealand time on Wednesday 14 August

which is 0200 GMT

and 2200 US Eastern time on Tuesday

